Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Position Decreased by VV Manager LLC

VV Manager LLC cut its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197,870 shares during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics accounts for approximately 59.8% of VV Manager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. VV Manager LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $75,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after buying an additional 1,312,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,459 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 374,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

