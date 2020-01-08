Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.53% of Ally Financial worth $61,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 91.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ALLY traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

