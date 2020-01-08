Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 121,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,993. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $322.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

