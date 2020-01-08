Alpha Token (A) Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, EtherFlyer and CoinLim. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $361,848.00 and $922.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

