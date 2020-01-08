Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,409.23. The stock had a trading volume of 857,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,107. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,403.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $971.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,336.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,235.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,425.59.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

