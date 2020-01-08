Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $6.74 on Wednesday, reaching $1,900.12. 2,412,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,797.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,818.87. The firm has a market cap of $945.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,518.31 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

