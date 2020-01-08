Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of 2.04 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Amazon.com’s score:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,906.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,797.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,818.87. The firm has a market cap of $945.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,518.31 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.