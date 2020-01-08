AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,297 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.57% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $38,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 30,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

