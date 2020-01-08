Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 50.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after acquiring an additional 369,142 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.67. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

