Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT) Insider Purchases £9,758.78 in Stock

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT) insider Joe Wiley bought 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,758.78 ($12,837.12).

Shares of LON:AMYT traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 121.80 ($1.60). 36,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78. Amryt Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 12.38 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.24.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

