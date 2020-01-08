AmsterdamCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 74% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $35,992.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 97.2% against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

