Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

