Analysts Anticipate Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 725,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 111,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,975. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.