Analysts Anticipate Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Consol Energy reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CEIX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,932. The stock has a market cap of $360.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in Consol Energy by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Consol Energy by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Consol Energy by 13,877.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

