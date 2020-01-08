Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). RPC posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RPC by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.