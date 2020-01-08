Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) to Post ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $21.54 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seabridge Gold an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SA. B. Riley cut their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 11,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,234. The company has a market cap of $870.73 million, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

