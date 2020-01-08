Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,183.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

