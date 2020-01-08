Analysts Expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Centurylink posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Centurylink stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,760,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,379,000 after purchasing an additional 738,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,266,000 after purchasing an additional 628,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,051,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 997,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

