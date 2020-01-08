Analysts Expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

