Analysts Expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

GIL stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

