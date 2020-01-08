Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 364,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

