Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. 157,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,884. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

