Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sprout Social (SPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE: SPT) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

