Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE: STT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/6/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

12/23/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $67.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – State Street is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – State Street had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

11/18/2019 – State Street had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

State Street stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. 100,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

