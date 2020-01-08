Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xencor (XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2020 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Xencor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/7/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – Xencor is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. 16,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1,320.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 338,639 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.5% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after buying an additional 277,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at $11,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 213,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

