Analysts Set $41.33 Price Target for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $41.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann L. Macdougall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. Insiders acquired a total of 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

