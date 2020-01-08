Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (1COV, BYD, BYND, DEQ, DISH, EL, FOXA, FRU, KBH, PBCT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$215.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Bernstein Bank. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DISH’s efforts to diversify its business from being a pure-play satellite-TV operator to an Internet TV operator are noteworthy. Although its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year, its efforts are expected to help the stock bounce back in 2020. The Sling TV subscriber base is also expanding. The company recently raised Sling TV prices and also introduced channels. Further, its focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Additionally, DISH is set to enter the U.S. wireless market as the fourth, nationwide, facilities-based network competitor by acquiring Sprint’s prepaid businesses and customers, and 14 MHz of nationwide 800 MHz spectrum. This is expected to drive DISH’s top line over the long haul.”

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fox’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is expected to gain traction from the growing demand for live programming. Fox is expected to benefit from its expanded station group that is helping it cover a lot of local news. Moreover, the acquisition of local television stations in Seattle and Milwaukee markets from Nexstar is a major political revenue driver. Fox generates a major portion of advertising revenues from live programming, which is relatively immune to the rapidly growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Additionally, Fox’s deal with Facebook to provide sports content to the latter will help it reach a wider audience. The company’s recent deal to launch FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network on Sling TV is expected to drive user base in 2020.”

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$15.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. We are further encouraged after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2019. The results mainly benefited from continued progress of the Returns-Focused Growth plan, given stellar average community count growth of 18% year over year. Although the company’s top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis, it remains upbeat about improvement in fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company believes that solid backlog level ($2.3 billion), declining mortgage rates, steady economic growth and favorable demographics will continue providing a healthy backdrop for the housing industry, thereby helping it to grow further in fiscal 2020. However, lower average selling price is a concern.”

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in two of the trailing four quarters. People’s United is growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near term, given its strong balance-sheet position and favorable consolidation backdrop in the banking sector. Despite low interest rates, net interest margin (NIM) is likely to further expand due to growth in loans. Also, involvement in steady capital deployment activities continues to enhance shareholders' confidence. However, significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Also, the company's expense base continues to escalate, which is expected to limit bottom-line expansion to some extent.”

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Puma Biotech's only marketed drug Nerlynx is approved for breast cancer in the United States and several other countries. A supplemental new drug application to include data from the NALA study on Nerlynx’s label is under review in the US. If approved, the company can gain access and treat an expanded patient population, which can drive sales higher in the future. Several other studies on Nerlynx targeting different types of breast cancer patients in earlier-line settings are also underway. However, Puma Biotech is totally dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for Nerlynx will weigh heavily on the stock. Moreover, Nerlynx sales vary from quarter to quarter due to patient discontinuation, which is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences following the acquisition of MyoScience in April 2019 following which, it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Its top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed drug Exparel, which led to solid revenues since its approval. The drug’s label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia is a positive for the company as it will further boost sales. Pacira’s agreement with Nuance for the development and commercialization of Exparel in China is also an upside. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company also remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth. Therefore, any setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock.”

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Proofpoint is benefiting from a firm international footing and solid uptick in emerging suite of products. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense, Threat Response and PSAT are tailwinds. Its new offerings have expanded the total addressable market, and are proving to be a key growth catalyst. Strong demand for its next-generation cloud security and compliance platform, ongoing migration to the cloud, and high renewal rates are other tailwinds. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Proofpoint expects no contribution from the Cloudmark’s OEM business to negatively impact its top line. Moreover, continuous investment in sales and marketing is expected to weigh on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Capital expenditures and depreciation are expected to keep margins under pressure in the near term.”

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a top pick rating.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock.

