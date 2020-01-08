Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0014

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, KuCoin, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Coinsuper, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, BitMax, Bitinka, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bittrex, KuCoin, Binance DEX, ABCC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

