ANON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. ANON has a total market cap of $60,724.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

