Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $299.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 5,130.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,125,000 after buying an additional 1,501,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Anthem by 33.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after buying an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Anthem by 108.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,673,000 after buying an additional 426,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anthem by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,685,000 after buying an additional 378,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

