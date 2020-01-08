Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Apache from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE:APA opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

