Apexium Financial LP Acquires Shares of 3,158 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Boeing stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,630,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,671. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.83 and a 200 day moving average of $355.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

