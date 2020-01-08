Apexium Financial LP Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $14.89 on Wednesday, hitting $1,891.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,518.31 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,797.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,818.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

