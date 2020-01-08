Apexium Financial LP Invests $1.39 Million in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Graham comprises 1.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 48.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graham by 7.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Graham stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $633.60. The stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.38. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $613.53 and a 12 month high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $738.82 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

