Apexium Financial LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. General Dynamics makes up about 1.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.50. The company had a trading volume of 69,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $156.75 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.79.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

