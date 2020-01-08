Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ARI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4,604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

