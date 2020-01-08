Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006742 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

