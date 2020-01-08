Apollon (XAP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Apollon has traded up 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $13,624.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00060560 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.