Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Country Trust Bank’s Largest Position

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,069 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $124,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.34.

AAPL stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.19. 32,474,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,585,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,308.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

