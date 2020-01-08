Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.34.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,937,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,585,708. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,308.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

