Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.34.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $303.10. 20,184,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,585,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,308.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

