Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.79

Media coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 1.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $298.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.81. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.34.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

