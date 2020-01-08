APR Coin Price Tops $0.0036 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a total market cap of $38,574.00 and $28.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000755 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001057 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,732,008 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

