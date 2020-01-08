Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aramark in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.51.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,418,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,938,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Aramark by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,729,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

