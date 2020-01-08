Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.12

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001448 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood and DDEX. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $11.61 million and $7.31 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitMart, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, DragonEX, Bibox, LBank, Bithumb, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

