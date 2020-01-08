Ardor 1-Day Volume Hits $1.64 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $38.03 million and $1.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006809 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000417 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

