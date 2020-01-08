Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Reaches $0.0037

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 56.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 72.7% against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $62,885.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00060195 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,850,184 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

