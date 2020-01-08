argenx (ARGX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2020 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $177.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

12/30/2019 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

12/27/2019 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

12/16/2019 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $160.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2019 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $154.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.92. 2,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.61. argenx SE – has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth $156,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth $215,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

