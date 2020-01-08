Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Cap of $23,505.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Arion has a total market cap of $23,505.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,751,367 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

