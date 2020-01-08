Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Ark has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and approximately $695,714.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00034616 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,664,420 coins and its circulating supply is 117,350,158 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, COSS, Binance, Cryptomate, OKEx, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

